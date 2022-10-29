Auto, taxi ride to become costlier as government hikes auto-rickshaw and taxi fares

New Delhi: The ride in the auto-rickshaw and taxis will become costlier in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejiriwal has decided to hike the auto-rickshaw and taxi fares. The fares were increased after considering the rising CNG prices in the national capital.

According to the revised fares, the meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometers for auto-rickshaws has been increased to Rs 30. At present, it is Rs 25. The per kilometer charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. For taxis, the per kilometer charge after the meter is down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

The auto fares were last revised in 2020. Taxi fares were revised lastly in 2013.