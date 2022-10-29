Delhi imposes restrictions on construction, demolition work as city’s air quality worsens to ‘severe’

After the air quality index (AQI) dipped into the ‘severe’ category on Saturday evening, more restrictions were put in place in the nation’s capital. Construction and demolition activity will be prohibited in Delhi (except for essential projects), according to an official notification, until further orders.

Under GRAP stage 3, Delhi imposed the new set of restrictions. To stop the air quality from getting worse, the GRAP Sub-Committee has resolved to implement Stage III of GRAP throughout the NCR.

The official notification stated, ‘All actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality, to be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR.’

The Stage 3 of GRAP was implemented, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), as a result of unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speeds and a dramatic increase in agricultural fire incidents.

