‘Don’t touch foreigners’; Epidemiologist warns citizens!

International media, including Reuters and CNN, report that a renowned Chinese epidemiologist has recommended his countrymen ‘not to touch foreigners’ due to the monkeypox virus. In a post on the Chinese social media website Weibo over the weekend, Wu Zunyou, the head epidemiologist of China’s health ministry, offered his advice.

He advised persons who have recently returned from travel overseas or who identify as ‘foreigners’ to refrain from skin-to-skin contact. His advice came in response to the Friday report of China’s first instance of the virus, which has recently largely been detected in men who have had intercourse with men in Europe and the United States.

After being identified as having the disease in Chongqing, southwest China, the afflicted person was placed under quarantine right away. Authorities in the area say there is little chance of an epidemic. In addition to being stable, the patient’s Covid-19 test came out negative.