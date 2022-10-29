‘Dry Day’ announced October 31

New Delhi: Liquor shops and bars in the national capital will remain closed on October 31. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena has announced October 31 as a ‘dry day’ in the national capital. He used his special powers for this. The decision was announced as Chhath Pooja is observed on October 31.

This is the first time a dry day will be observed on the occasion of Chhath Puja in the national capital. LG issued the order as per Section 3 (35) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

Chhath Puja also known as as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival. The 4-day-long festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Shashthi Devi. It is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. On the day, devotees in large number gather at ponds, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and other water bodies to worship the rising and setting sun.