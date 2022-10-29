FIFA World Cup: Qatari Emir responds to criticism!

The governing emir of Qatar reacted angrily to criticism of his nation on Tuesday, calling it a ‘unprecedented campaign’ against the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup. Qatar has come under scrutiny and criticism for its treatment of migrant workers and the gay community, among other things, ever since it was awarded the World Cup hosting rights more than ten years ago. The alleged mistreatment of the hordes of low-paid workers that fuel Qatar’s economy and constructed its gleaming World Cup stadiums has sparked outrage across the globe, particularly in Europe.

Asserting that migrant labour protections have improved and that the criticism is out of date, Qatar has retaliated time and time again. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that Qatar ‘has been exposed to an unparalleled campaign that no host country has ever endured’ during a televised statement before the emirate’s legislative assembly on Tuesday.

He claimed that the campaign had a tendency to ‘continue and develop to include fabrications and double standards that were so furious that it has regrettably led many people to wonder the true reasons and objectives’. Rights organisations have praised Qatar for improving its labour laws, including by establishing a minimum wage of about $275 per month in 2020 and for largely abolishing the ‘kafala’ system that had made it difficult for employees to leave the country or change jobs without their employer’s permission. However, activists urge greater action.

Regarding Qatar’s banning of homosexuality, pressure has also risen in recent months. Adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian intercourse in Qatar are subject to prison terms ranging from one to three years. The idea to have captains wear armbands with rainbow heart designs as part of an anti-discrimination campaign during international matches was unveiled by European soccer federations last month.

Qatar has stated that everyone is welcome to attend the World Cup, including LGBTQ supporters, but that visitors should respect the nation’s conservative culture, in which public shows of affection are frowned upon, even between heterosexuals. A seasoned activist from the United Kingdom staged a lone protest in front of Qatar’s National Museum on Tuesday. The sign Peter Tatchell, 70, was holding alleged Qatar’s imprisonment of LGBTQ people.

Organizers asserted that he was detained, but later admitted that he had just been interrogated briefly by police on the sidewalk. He was not detained, according to Qatar, which described any accusations to the contrary as ‘absolutely false’ No arrests were made, according to a statement from the government’s communications office: ‘A person standing in a traffic roundabout was politely and professionally instructed to go to the sidewalk’. Sheikh Tamim assured the audience during his speech that Qatar would also profit from the global limelight of the biggest athletic event. He stated, ‘This is a fantastic challenge for a country the size of Qatar that impresses the whole world with what it has already achieved and is achieving.’ The tournament begins on Nov. 20 and concludes on Dec. 18.