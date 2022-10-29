French Open Badminton: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter semi-finals

Paris: In badminton, India’s Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of men’s doubles of French Open Badminton tournament. The Indian duo defeated Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo of Japan in the quarterfinals by ‘23-21, 21-18’. They are the only Indian challenge left in the tournament.

The Indian duo will face the Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semifinals.

Earlier India’s Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma lost in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.