DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

French Open Badminton: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter semi-finals

Oct 29, 2022, 02:13 pm IST

Paris: In badminton, India’s Satwik Sairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semi-finals of men’s doubles of French Open Badminton tournament. The Indian duo defeated Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo of Japan in the quarterfinals by ‘23-21, 21-18’. They are the only Indian challenge left in the tournament.

The Indian duo will face the Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semifinals.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Qatari Emir responds to criticism!

Earlier India’s Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma lost in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 29, 2022, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button