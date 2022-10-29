Gulf country closes this Corniche for motorists

Doha: The Supreme Committee of Delivery and Legacy in Qatar has announced major traffic restriction in Central Doha. The committee has banned motor vehicles in Doha Corniche. The ban will come into effect from November 1 to December 19, 2022.

From Tuesday, November 1 until December 19, the Doha Corniche will be reserved to pedestrians. The decision was taken due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Authorities in Qatar has updated that several public transport options are made accessible for football fans to attend events, attractions, and the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park and in the area.

Below are the various modes of transportation to access Central Doha:

Taxi & Rideshare:

Pick up and drop off zones:

– Ashghal Tower

– Al Bidda Park Khalifa Tennis and Squash Complex

– Souq Waqif

– Museum of Islamic Art Park

– Old Doha Port

Doha Metro:

Nearest stations:

– Al Bidda Park

– Corniche (Exit only)

– West Bay Qatar Energy

Also Read;

Buses:

A free Shuttle loop around Central Doha will be available to facilitate easy access to activations. Routes are available on Hayya to Qatar 2022 App or Mowasalat website.

Park & Ride:

Parking spaces in Central Doha are limited. It is recommended to use Park & Ride from various locations around Doha to access Corniche:

– Qatar University

– Al Qassar

– Umm Ghuwailina

– Al Wakrah

– Al Messila