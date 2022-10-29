Indian Railways allows this Vande Bharat Express additional stop: Schedule

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has allowed an additional halt to Vande Bharat Express train connecting Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The train will stop at Vapi Station. After this, the stoppage time at other stations has been changed. However, there will be no shift in the timings for the Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar platforms.

Train Number- 20901 will arrive at Vapi at 8.04 am and depart at 8.06 am. At the Surat station, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar express will now arrive at 9 am and depart at 9.03 am. The express train will reach Vadodara at 10.13 am and leave the station at 10.16 am. Earlier, the train arrived at Vadodara station at 10.10 am and departed at 10.15 am.

Train Number- 20902 will have no change in the timings at the Ahmedabad and Vadodara stations. At Surat, the express train will now arrive at 5.10 pm and will depart from Surat at 5.13 pm, instead of the 5.23-5.25 pm arrival-departure schedule. The train will then arrive at Vapi railway station at 6.38 pm and leave the station at 6.40 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express also known as Train 18 is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train. The train has a self-propelled engine, automated doors, an air-conditioned coach, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees. Other features include onboard infotainment, a GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automated sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.