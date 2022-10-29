IRCTC announces’ Shri Ramayana Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. The 17 nights and 18 days tour package is named ‘‘Sri Ramayana Yatra‘. The tour package will cover sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

The Boarding points of the train are Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Jn. Passengers can de-board at Virangana Lakshmibai, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn, and Delhi Safdarjung. The tour package on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will begin from November 18, 2022. It will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.

The package will cost Rs 68980 for a single share. The cost include travel in a 3AC class, meals, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Interested passengers can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com.