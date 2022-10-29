‘Kantara’ makers can’t PLAY Varaha Roopam in theaters or online!

Kannada film Kantara has been stealing the show for a number of reasons, the most current of which being the plagiarism controversy. According to the lawsuit submitted by the well-known Malayalam band Thaikkudam Bridge, Varaha Roopam was copied. The makers of the song are urged to stop playing it in theatres as part of the case. The Kozhikode Sessions Court issued a decision following the legal action on Friday, October 28, which has since evolved into a crucial turning point in the Kantara plagiarism controversy. According to reports from Pinkvilla, the court has ordered the creators of Kantara to cease playing the divisive Varaha Roopam song in theatres.

Court orders Kantara’s makers to stop playing the Varaha Roopam!

For those who don't know, the well-known band had previously said that they will take legal action against the Kantara team for allegedly stealing their song, Navarasa. The band Thaikkudam Bridge has since posted the court's ruling to their official Instagram page. The group disclosed that an injunction order was granted by the Kozhikode sessions prohibiting the screening of Varaha Roopam in theatres and on streaming services due to copyright violation.

The statement from the band on Instagram read, ‘The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge’. After Thaikkudam Bridge claimed that the song Varaha Roopam was a copy of the well-known number Navarasa, the song from the movie Kantara became a talking point and the centre of controversy. Many people in the film industry and music fans supported Thaikkudam Bridge on social media, stating their support for the band’s claims. In opposition to the band’s accusations, the songs’ creators asserted that because they are based on the same raga, the songs are comparable.