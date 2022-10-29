Major Industries Soon to Arrive in Maharashtra: E Shinde in Dispute Over Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday that the state will receive significant investments in the coming days amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the loss of the Tata consortium-Airbus project.

After a consortium formed by Tata and Airbus decided to base their decision to build a military aircraft in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the opposition began to criticise the Eknath Shinde administration. Previously, Gujarat was chosen by Vedanta-Foxconn for its semiconductor facility over Maharashtra.

At a celebration in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, chief minister Eknath Shinde declared, ‘The state would have important industries in the coming days.’

‘Our industries minister is commenting about the state’s industries, which have been the topic of controversy.I don’t wish to offer any commentary. However, the government would not be ineffective in providing young people with jobs’ said Eknath Shinde.