Over 130 youth abandon ‘radicalism’ in favor of Indian Army’s ‘Sahi Rasta’

New Delhi; Over 130 young people from the Valley engaged in a 21-day programme, demonstrating the success of the Indian Army’s ‘Sahi Rasta’ campaign, which was created to keep the local adolescents away from terrorism. For the past year, the Army has been coordinating the programme with the Jammu and Kashmir government. The initiative’s major goal is to prevent teenage radicalization and reintegrate them into society. Six groups of approximately 25 teenagers, aged 16 to 25, have so far participated in the effort, according to an article in India Today.