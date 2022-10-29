Plane engine ‘catches fire’ prior to takeoff from Delhi airport!

On Friday evening late at the Delhi airport, the engine of a passenger airliner that was due to take off caught fire. The oversight body for aviation announced on Saturday that it was looking into the incident that occurred on an IndiGo flight carrying 184 passengers to Bengaluru.

When the fire was discovered, the plane had just started its takeoff push. The pilot promptly headed back to the bay and got everyone out of the cabin. According to officials, the jet was safely evacuated without any injuries. Arun Kumar, director general of civil aviation, told reporters that a thorough examination of the incident and identification of the causes of the engine fire were priorities.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly put out, and the aircraft has since been grounded. Before noticing the flames, passengers who were present at the time recalled hearing a tremendous bang. According to IndiGo, a technical problem with the aircraft ‘immediately followed by the pilot aborting the take-off and the aircraft safely returned to the bay’.

The firm issued a statement saying, ‘All passengers and staff are safe and a substitute aircraft was booked to operate the flight, which took off at 12.16 am on Saturday’. The largest privately owned low-cost airline in the nation, IndiGo, holds close to 60% of the domestic market. This year, the nation has seen a number of such events.