President Mumru’s Chhath Puja is a good example of how people and nature can coexist.

On the eve of the celebration, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the populace on Saturday and noted that Chhath Puja is a special illustration of how people and environment can coexist together.

The president stated that Chhath Puja is a time when people express their respect for, love for, and thanks for Mother Nature.

Devotees begin their day with a strict fast and worship the sun and rivers while offering the Sun God ‘arghya,’ she said.

‘The culmination of the fast is a holy bath in a body of water and nature worship. This celebration is a one-of-a-kind illustration of how people and environment may live in harmony,’ In her greeting on the night of Chhath Puja, President Murmu stated.

May everyone’s dreams come true and that they all remain healthy and happy on this year’s Chhath Puja, she wished.

The president was quoted as saying,’ Let us utilise this occasion to pledge that we would make our water resources and environment pollution-free,’ in a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my sincere greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad,’ the president wrote in the message.