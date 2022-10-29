Rishab Shetty, the actor-director of Kantara, gets honoured by Rajinikanth at his home.

Regarding Kantara by Rishab Shetty, Rajinikanth is indescribably gushing. The Superstar previously praised the Kannada movie, calling it ‘a classic in Indian cinema,’ in a tweet. Now, he has honoured Rishab Shetty, the writer, director, and star of Kantara, by inviting him to his home. Rishab Shetty posted images of their meeting on Twitter.

Recalling a line from the 1995 movie Baashha starring Rajinikanth, Rishab Shetty captioned the tweet, ‘If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times. Naan our thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maadhuri (If I say it once, it equals hundred times). Gratitude to @rajinikanth We are eternally appreciative of your praise for our Kantara video, sir.’

‘No one in cinema could have said this better than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director, and actor. Congrats to the entire cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema (sic).’ Rajinikanth previously tweeted, ‘The unknown is more than the known.’

Although Rajinikanth frequently expresses his appreciation for good movies on social media, it is obvious from his encounter with Rishab that he seemed to have taken a particular interest in the movie.

The Superstar is also making news as a result of his meeting with Subhaskaran, chairman of Lyca Productions. According to reports, Rajinikanth and the production company have agreed to work together on two films. According to rumours, one of the two projects will be directed by Mani Ratnam.