Thousands of people support Andhra’s decentralised capital strategy by taking to streets in Tirupati.

To show support for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention to democratise and establish three capitals in the state, thousands of people marched through Tirupati. As the rally started from the Krishnapuram Thana area to the city administration office, vast numbers of people were visible.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, an MLA from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), MP Gurumoorthy, and other senior officials were among the YSRCP members who attended the event.

Days had passed after the huge success Visakha Garjana rally in Visakhapatnam when the rally took place. Thousands of people joined in the Joint Action Committee (JAC) rally to support decentralisation and the three-part capital plan promoted by the government of Andhra Pradesh despite the rain and other unfavourable weather conditions.

The rally, which began at the Ambedkar statue outside the LIC building and ended with a community event at the YSR statue close to RK Beach, attracted a number of MLAs, ministers, and non-political people.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, proposed the three-capital idea. After assuming power in 2019, the YSRCP decided to undo the TDP government’s decision to make Amaravati the sole state capital. It decided to develop Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kurnool as the three state capitals.