To request continuation of AAP government’s yoga programme, Manish Sisodia meets Delhi L-G

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, met with Vinay Saxena, the lieutenant governor of Delhi, on Friday to ask for the continuance of the ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ initiative established by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme, under which yoga is taught to people at no cost, was introduced by the Delhi government last year. The BJP-led Centre is allegedly attempting to end the programme, according to the AAP.

‘I have humbly requested the LG to not halt the Yoga classes, as most of the 17,000 people doing yoga are affected by post Covid ailments, and it is the responsibility of the government to keep them healthy. The L-G has told me that he will peruse the file and has assured me that nothing will go wrong,’ Sisodia said.

Sisodia continued by claiming that the BJP is bullying and threatening government officials in an attempt to stop the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme. ‘I have requested the LG saying that political differences have their own time and place, but out of the 17,000 people doing yoga daily, most are citizens who are affected by post Covid ailments. It is the responsibility of the government to keep them healthy,’ he said.

‘The L-G has said that he will go through the entire file and has assured that nothing will go wrong,’ Sisodia added.