Vistara announces new international flight service: Full schedule and ticket price

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara announced flight services connecting Pune with Singapore. The new direct flight service will begin from December 2. The air carrier will operate 4 flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline will deploy its Airbus A321neo aircraft with a three-class configuration for the service. The airline is offering introductory all-inclusive round-trip fares for Pune-Singapore-Pune at Rs 17,799 for economy, Rs 32,459 for premium economy and Rs 82,999 for business class.

Also Read: Air India Express introduces direct flight service to UAE from this Indian city: Details

Vistara will also operate daily flights between Mumbai and Kathmandu. The service will begin from 15 November.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 2 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.