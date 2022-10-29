‘Your task has been completed’: Zelensky doubts Russia’s Ukrainian mobilisation

Russia has finally declared the end of its ‘partial mobilisation’ for Ukraine, the first such announcement since World War Two. Over a fourth of the collected soldiers had already been sent to the front lines when the announcement is made. After the president indicated in his broadcast address that it was necessary to send Russian soldiers to Ukraine for the conflict, the mobilisation process got under way in late September.

Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, said during a televised meeting in the Kremlin, ‘You had asked us to mobilise 300,000 personnel, and we have done so. There are no further plans for actions’. He added that roughly 82,000 soldiers had already been dispatched to the region and no more action was required. He shared the same information with President Putin.

According to Reuters, Putin commended reserve members for their commitment to serving their country, patriotism, and sense of responsibility. People witnessed the immediate results of the special military operation launched by Moscow in February as well as the subsequent call for mobilisation. Both considerations led to thousands of protesters being imprisoned. Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, questioned whether Moscow had summoned all of its forces during his speech on national television. He asserted that given how ill-equipped and poorly trained the Russian military is, it is expected that troops would be sent out shortly.

In the interim, Kyiv has continued to advance. A critical highway connecting Svavtove and Kreminna has practically been taken over by Ukrainian forces, according to Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai on Friday. The Ukrainian military has made progress in taking over control of Kherson. The US has also announced additional military support to Ukraine in the amount of $275 million, bringing the total amount of US military aid provided to Ukraine under the Biden administration to $18.5 billion.