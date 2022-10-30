3 well-known Patidar community figures will join AAP in Gujarat today as elections approach

In the run-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is stepping up its efforts to make its ‘Mission Patidar’ a success. Today, three well-known Patidar community figures are scheduled to join the party in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Sunday, youthful Patidar leaders Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malviya, both of whom are from the Koli Patel clan, will join the AAP.

Naresh Patel, the head of the Khodaldham trust, is close with Dharmik. Previously, Naresh Patel was sought after by every party in Gujarat. Khodaldham’s trust head for Surat was appointed as Dharmik.

In Bhavnagar, Raju Solanki, a Koli Patel, would join the AAP. Young Koli Patels are drawn to Raju Solanki because of his fame. Raju Solanki is a Saurashtrian with a sizable Koli Patel support base. He is connected to the Veer Mandhata faction of the Koli Samaj.

Dharmik Malviya and Alpesh Kathiriya, two prominent Patidars, will join the AAP in Gariyadhar. In the Patidar agitation, Alpesh Kathiriya came in second place behind Hardik Patel. He now vehemently disagrees with Hardik Patel, though.

AAP is poised to have a strong hold on the Patidar vote with all three of the community’s youthful leaders on its side.