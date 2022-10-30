All you need to know about African Swine Fever being reported in Kerala

Following the confirmation of cases of the African Swine Flu at a pig farm in the Kottayam district, authorities in some areas of Kerala closed down meat markets that sold pork. To prevent the transit of any pigs from the affected area, precautions have been taken.

Dr. P K Jayasree, the district collector for Kottayam, stated that precautions have been taken to stop the disease from spreading throughout the district. The animal husbandry officials have been instructed to kill and bury the pigs on the farm where the sickness has been confirmed by the collector, who also serves as the chairman of the district disaster management authority.

A viral illness called African Swine Flu has a 100% death rate. Both domestic and wild pigs are impacted by the virus pandemic. It doesn’t harm humans, but it jumps from one pig to another by making contact and exchanging bodily fluids.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that if food waste being fed to pigs contains tainted pork products, the practise of giving uncooked food waste (that has not been properly heat treated) to pigs may also cause the virus to spread.

High fever, decreased appetite and weakness, red, blotchy skin or skin lesions, diarrhoea and vomiting, coughing, and difficulty breathing are all signs of African swine fever.