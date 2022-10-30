At gunpoint, a man loses a Toyota Fortuner on a busy Delhi road.

According to police, a 35-year-old man was allegedly forced out of his SUV by three people while they held him at gunpoint in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment neighbourhood on Sunday.

A carjacking was reported on Saturday at 5:19 a.m. from National Highway-8, close to Jharera Village.

Rahul, the complainant, a resident of the UP region of Meerut, claimed that three unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and demanded his white Toyota Fortuner automobile at gunpoint.

On social media, a supposed video that appears to be of the incident is being shared.

The officer added that an inquiry was underway into a case that was filed at the Delhi Cantt police station under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause murder or great bodily harm) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The driver parks his white Fortuner SUV in the video close to the area where three people arrived on motorcycles.

Rahul, the owner of the SUV, is threatened with a gun by a man in red uppers as soon as he exits the vehicle. Along with the car, two additional suspects carrying guns arrived at the scene. All three of them then fled the scene.