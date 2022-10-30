At least 35 dead in Gujarat cable bridge collapse; NDRF en route, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh on Sunday, for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi with several feared dead. The injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, as per the Prime Minister’s Office.

As many as 35 people have lost their lives so far after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday, state Minister Brijesh Merja said, who is present at the incident spot. ‘We are really saddened by the tragedy that happened at Morbi today. PM Modi directly called me and asked about the situation and CM Bhupendra Patel is also taking the stock of the situation. It is sad that people who have been shifted to the hospital, some of them have died. Morbi’s people stand together with the injured and the local leaders are working to help the people here. The deceased figure has been 35 till now’, Merja said.

The bridge collapsed at around 6.30 pm following which the officials and ambulance were rushed to the spot to conduct the rescue operations. State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been instructed to reach the spot. Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing his grief on the incident, said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will reach the spot soon. ‘I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home and other officials of Gujarat in this matter. Local administration is engaged in providing relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured’, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya prayed for the recovery of the injured ones in the accident. ‘Saddened to hear the news of cable bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I pray to God for everyone’s well-being’, Mandaviya tweeted.

Following the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the state, said that he will curtail his programme with the Prime Minister and that the SDRF will reach the spot soon for the rescue operations. ‘Following the tragedy of Morbi, I am reaching Gandhinagar after shortening further programs with the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Minister of State for Home Affairs has been asked to reach the spot and guide the rescue operations. Troops including SDRF have been mobilized for rescue operations’, Patel tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the state’s Morbi on Sunday and sought ‘urgent mobilisation’ of teams for the rescue operations. Earlier, Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. ‘I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakhs to the family of each deceased & Rs 50,000 to the injured’, CM Patel tweeted. ‘I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard’, the Chief Minister said.