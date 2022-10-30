At the Chennai airport, a man was found with a gold plate worth Rs. 17 lakh and technological equipment.

An Emirates Airlines customer was detained by Chennai airport customs officers for bringing electronic goods and gold plates valued Rs 20.3 lakh from Dubai.

The traveller flew into Chennai International Airport from Dubai. A 385 gramme gold plate that is worth Rs 17.15 lakh was found in his possession, along with other stuff including electronic equipment and foreign cigarettes.

The same traveller also had concealed electronics worth Rs. 3.15 lakh without the necessary documentation. A DVD player contained the gold bars.

The man has been detained by the customs police while additional inquiries are being made.