Azeem Mansoori, 2.3-foot tall man wants to invite PM, Yogi Adityanath to his wedding

Azeem Mansoori, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli area, wants to invite Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding. The 2.3-foot-tall man is set to get married in November.

‘I’ll be getting married in November. I will give my wedding invitation cards to PM Modi & CM Yogi. I will go to Delhi & will be inviting them,’ Azeem Mansoori told ANI.

As a result of his little stature, Mr. Mansuri had been searching for a spouse for a number of years. In relation to his marriage, he has also often met with politicians and government representatives. He even asked Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of UP at the time, for aid in finding a bride in 2019.

Mr. Mansuri has struggled to find a partner for himself. After years of stumbling, the class 5 dropout finally succeeded in finding himself a bride from Hapur.

In March 2021, Mr. Mansuri allegedly met the girl of his dreams, according to the News18 article. In April 2021, Bushara, a Hapur native who stands 3 feet tall, became engaged to Azeem Mansuri. After Bushara completes her degree, the couple made the decision to get married.

Bushara and Mr. Mansuri will now wed on November 7. For himself, Mr. Mansuri gets a custom sherwani and three-piece suit made. The Times of India reported that Mr. Mansuri owns a cosmetics shop and makes a decent living. He is the youngest of a Kairana-based family’s six children. He suffered bullying at school, dropped out of class 5, and began working with his brothers at the cosmetics store.