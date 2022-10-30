Strength exercise helps to tone the body and maintains the strength of our bones. Squats, push-ups, pull-ups, and hip hinges are a few crucial exercises that are great for beginners. Depending on the muscle group, you can initially lift 2 to 5 kilogrammes. Over time, you can increase the weight.

Following are some basic weight lifting moves for beginners for weight loss

Goblet Squat

The quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, core, forearms, and shoulders are all targets of this exercise. It also goes by the name Kettlebell Squat and can be done using a kettlebell.

How to do it:

Step 1: Place your feet slightly wider than hip-distance apart while standing upright on the ground.

Step 2: Hold a kettlebell in both hands by the horns close to your chest. This is the starting position.

Step 3: Now bend your knees and lower your butt to come into a squat. Keep your chest and head up and make sure your back is straight. Inhale as you go down.

Step 4: Pause for 2-3 seconds and then return to the starting position.

Shoulder Press

This workout, which works the shoulders, upper back, and arms, can be done with dumbbells.

How to do it:

Step 1: Either sit down on a bench or stand erect with your feet hip-width apart. Ensure that your back is straight only.Just make sure your back is straight.

Step 2: Holding a pair of dumbbells in each hand, elevate your arms to shoulder height while bending your elbows to position the weights perpendicular to your arms in the air. This is your starting position.

Step 3: Raise the dumbbells overhead, pause at the top once your arms are fully extended. Then slowly return the weight to the normal position.

Stiff-Leg Deadlifts

The hamstrings, quadriceps, gluteals, lower back, and trapezius muscles are the focus of this workout.

How to do it:

Step 1: Stand straight on the ground with your feet hip-width apart from each other and knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2: Hinge at your hips and bend your knees to lower your body. Think like you are pushing your butt back.

Step 3: As you lower yourself, bring the dumbbells close to your legs. Wait a little moment.

Step 4: Now pull your shoulder blades back to stand up straight without letting your back arch. Keep the weights close to your shins as you stand.

Bent-Over Rows

This exercise can be done with a dumbbell and targets the upper back muscles.

How to do it:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in one hand while standing upright on the ground.

Step 2: Take a step of the opposite leg forward so that you’re standing in a staggered stance.

Step 3: Move your hips forward so that your body is tilted toward the ground. Your back ought to be straight.

Step 4: Raise the dumbbell to chest height while keeping your elbow near to your body’s side.

Chest Press

This exercise can be done with dumbbells, a barbell, or a Smith machine.

How to execute:

Step 1: Hold a dumbbell in each hand while lying on your back on the floor.

Step 2: Rotate your wrists so that your hands are holding them with the palms facing away from your face.

Step 3: With your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle, hold the dumbbells at your sides. Your starting point is here.

Step 4: Press the dumbbells up and together using your chest muscles to do the movement.

Step 5: Pause for a while then come to the starting position.