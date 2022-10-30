Chandigarh police arrests gangster Tinu’s aide with arms

The district crime cell has arrested Deepak Tinu, Lawrence Bishnoi, and another person suspected of being involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Mohit Bhardwaj, 32, of Phase-1, Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), has been identified as the arrested accused. When he was taken into custody on Friday in Chandigarh near Service Line and Shastri Nagar light points, officers found a pistol star model in his possession.

At the police department in the IT Park, a case was opened under the Arms Act. On Saturday, the accused appeared in court and was then taken into police custody until Monday. According to the police, Bhawdwaj had been extorting money from local businessmen on favor of his friend Deepak Tinu.

During his interrogation, Bhardwaj admitted to the police that, at Pritpal Singh’s direction, he had hosted suspended CIA Mansa in-charge sub-inspector (SI) Tinu back in July. The accused, according to the police, is also a part of Lawrence Bishnoi’s group and was earlier arrested in connection with an assault on a public official in Chandigarh.