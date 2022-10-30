Dolly Parton announces retirement from touring

Dolly Parton has decided to stop touring. The 10-time Grammy winner revealed during a recent interview with Pollstar that she will no longer be on tour since she doesn’t have the energy for the shows.

‘I do not think I will ever tour again,’ Parton said.

Further, the veteran actor added: ‘I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy.’

Parton, who is 76 years old, mentioned in her conversation that she will now spend some time with her 80-year-old husband Carl Dean.

‘I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time,’ she said. ‘Something could happen. I would not feel right about that if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.’

Dolly’s most recent American and Canadian tour in support of her album ‘Pure & Simple’ took place in 2016.

Dolly Parton’s name was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year as a tribute to her career. ‘Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor,’ she tweeted.