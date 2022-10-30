Illegal mineral transport case; Wanted businessman Suryakant Tiwari surrenders before court in Chhattisgarh

Suryakant Tiwari, a mineral and transport businessman who was wanted after in a case involving illegal mining transport, has turned himself in to the police. Tiwari hid his face as he turned himself up at Ajay Singh Rajput’s court.

Suryakant Tiwari had been sought after by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several days. He was also the subject of a Bengaluru FIR, following which he fled. In the state’s illegal mineral transport case, Tiwari’s name appeared.

For additional questioning in the money laundering case against Suryakant Tiwari, the ED has been given a 12-day remand.