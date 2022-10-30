Princess of Wales Kate Middleton urges alcoholics and drug addicts to ‘seek help’!

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, addressed those struggling with addiction in a YouTube video. They need to receive the proper care at the appropriate time and from the appropriate people, she said, because they are dealing with a mental health illness. In the video, Middleton, who was named the patron of The Forward Trust in June 2021, discussed the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign and reassured drug and alcohol abusers that there are many services out there for them and that they can beat addiction with a little assistance from experts.

According to Middleton, addiction is not a choice, and individuals shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for assistance. She claims that asking for treatment is discouraged by the stigma associated with addiction. She continued, ‘We as a culture need to understand that the best way to help individuals in need is to try to understand what caused them to become addicted and empathise with them’.

‘The charities directing the Taking Action on Addiction Campaign, along with others, are working across the nation to deliver life-changing work to aid people in recovery and forward motion. They are available to you. So, please ask for assistance,’ she said. She sent good vibes to England’s rugby team earlier this month in advance of the Rugby World Cup. ‘ Hello to all of you. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses the best of luck in New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup’.