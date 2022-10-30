Property dealer in Gurugram shot and killed; family refuses to turn over body: police

In the early hours of Sunday, an unidentified assailant shot and killed a 42-year-old property dealer as he was sleeping, said police in Gurugram.

According to them, the man’s family has so far declined to turn over the body to the authorities and hasn’t even made a formal complaint.

Two armed men shot and killed Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village at around two in the morning while he was resting in his still-under-construction home in sector 22.

DCP Deepak Sarahan stated that, ‘the murderer fled after the crime, but a worker who was sleeping in the same building sounded the alarm and alerted the family.’

He asserted that the family members opposed and requested the arrest of the accused first when a police team arrived at the location after gathering information and tried to take the body into custody.

‘The reason for the murder has not yet been established because the family has not filed a complaint or provided us with the body. The investigation by crime units has started, and we are waiting’ said the official.