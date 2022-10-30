Pulkit Arya, other accused charged under Gangster Act for murder of Ankita Bhandari

The Gangster Act has been used against Pulkit Arya and other accused in the most recent development in the murder case of a 19-year-old receptionist at an Uttarakhand resort. Ankita Bhandari, a resort worker from Uttarakhand, was found dead last month; an autopsy revealed that she had drowned.

The resort where Ankita Bhandari worked is owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of BJP official Vinod Arya, who is currently under suspension. In the murder investigation, he is the accused.

On September 18, Ankita Bhandari was reported missing. The police reported the man missing and started looking into the matter. Ankit Gupta, the resort’s assistant manager, Pulkit Arya, and manager Saurabh Bhaskar were all arrested by the Pauri Garhwal Police in Uttarakhand. The murder and evidence concealment sections 302 and 201 of the IPC were used to file the case.

Ankita’s body was recovered from a canal later. It was claimed that Pulkit Arya and others were urging Ankita Bhandari to offer ‘special service’ to resort customers as police were starting their investigation.

No one would be spared, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also promised that a SIT led by Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi would be formed to look into every element of the case. The most recent case development is that the Gangster Act has been used to book all of the accused.