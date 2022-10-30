Record-breaking performance! Over 1 crore people sang classic Kannada songs

The ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ programme on Friday was met with a resounding success; it is anticipated that more than one crore individuals sang six traditional Kannada songs that day in various locations around the state, as well as elsewhere in the nation and internationally. The Kannada and Culture Department organised the large-scale singing event in advance of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state establishment day), on November 1.

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, told reporters after officially opening the event on the site of the ‘Vidhana Soudha’ that more than one crore people sang at the same time around the state. As he emphasised the populace’s love of the Kannada language and culture, Bommai added, ‘It’s a world record’.

According to the Chief Minister, a similar event was held last year as well, but this time there was more participation. ‘ Karnataka is pulsating to the music chosen. Kannada makes our hearts race. We take great pride in our linguistic and cultural heritage. The event allowed us to make a commitment for Karnataka’s bright future,’ according to Bommai.

The ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ programme was organised by the Raj Bhavan and different government agencies. The event, which featured ladies singing the song on the steps of the Jagannath Bhavan, the BJP’s state headquarters in the city of Malleshwaram, was also organised by the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha.