Sharon was poisoned to death by girlfriend! shocking revelations in Parasala murder | Read on..

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major breakthrough behind the death of Parasala native Sharon Raj, by the Crime Branch. It has been confirmed that he was murdered at his girlfriend’s house, and she confessed to the crime. Crime Branch will record her arrest soon.

During an interrogation here on Sunday, his girlfriend Greeshma admitted that she had mixed poison in Kashayam (ayurvedic medicine) and served it to Sharon. It is understood that the accused spiked Sharon’s drink with Copper Sulphate, a chemical which is commonly available and is mainly used as a pesticide. According to reports, Greeshma had accessed Copper Sulphate kept for agricultural purpose by her maternal uncle, who stays with her family.

The District Crime Branch, which took up the investigation on Saturday, has been interrogating the woman for the past eight hours. Greeshma and her family reached the SP office for the interrogation around 10 am on Sunday. Her parents and another relative also accompanied her. Later, the probe team led by DySP Johnson and ASP Sulfiker questioned them. As per reports, ADGP MR Ajithkumar would meet the media soon give more details about the investigation and its findings.

During the interrogation, Greesha confessed the crime and described every matter in detail. The probe team will address the media to reveal further matter related to the case. Sharon, a native of Parassala in the district, passed away on October 25 after being admitted to the medical college for 11 days. His family had alleged that he was poisoned by his female friend and her family by giving him some kashayam (Ayurvedic decoction) and expired juice.

‘After the post-mortem was conducted, the doctors have recommended a chemical examination of the body and the police have sent the report for the same. Sharon passed away due to multiple organ failure’, Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, D Silpa said on Saturday. His parents had alleged that Sharon had gone to his female friend’s house on October 14 and later developed uneasiness including vomiting. Sharon’s family had claimed that the doctors told them that some kind of acid substance had damaged his internal organs. Sharon drank the juice on October 14. He sought treatment from a hospital the same night. He died on October 25 due to multiple organ failure.