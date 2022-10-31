As part of the Phone Bhoot marketing, Katrina Kaif dons a Harley Quinn costume for Halloween.

The most popular current advertising appearance of Katrina Kaif. The diva showed up for Halloween festivities in eccentric clothing while preoccupied with Phone Bhoot advertising. In reality, she modelled her outfit after Harley Quinn from the DC comics.

As Katrina stood with a bat as her prop on Halloween night, her vibrant appearance stole the show; Margot Robbie wore a similar look in the movie Birds of Prey. In movies like Suicide Squad (2016) and The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie portrayed the role of the Joker’s henchwoman (2021).

In keeping with her persona, Katrina opted for a soft pink tank top and black striped denim shorts. She completed the look with a translucent jacket that featured striking multicoloured fringes as sleeves and scarlet suspenders to hold it.

The star embellishments on the denim shorts and net stockings gave her odd outfit more flair. Her makeup made her even more beautiful. She had red and blue ombre streaks in her blonde hair, which was pulled back into two ponytails.

Katrina’s facial characteristics were highlighted to make her look more like the character by using blue and red eyeshadow that had been smudged, along with red and kohl-rimmed lips and pale white compact powder.

Katrina captioned the photo, ‘It’s Halloweennnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot.’ Emojis for burning and being in love were widely used in the comment section by fans.

On the professional front, Katrina will act alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. Alongside Emraan Hashmi, she will appear in Tiger 3 by Salman Khan.