Daniel Radcliffe responds to speculation that he will play Wolverine in future ‘X-Men’ movies

Daniel Radcliffe, an actor, has put a lot of work to shed his days as the hero in the Harry Potter movie series. The English actor is refuting all rumours that he will take Hugh Jackman’s place as the next Wolverine in the X-Men film series.

‘It’s just a press tour rumour that started when I said something and then periodically changed my response because I got tired of answering that way, which started it all over again. I ought to just refrain from speaking altogether,’ he recently told GQ.

Being easily identifiable by a role is something Radcliffe knows can be difficult to shake off and that’s why he says he doesn’t ‘ever want to get locked into something that I am not sure I will be able to love the same amount the whole time.’

When Radcliffe appeared on The View earlier this year, co-host Ana Navarro questioned him about the rumours that he would be the next actor to play Wolverine, which he refuted.

The only thing that is clear right now is that Jackman will continue to play Wolverine. For the upcoming November 8, 2024 release of Deadpool 3, which Jackman stated he will be returning to as Wolverine in September of this year.