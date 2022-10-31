In the ED case, Siddique Kappan is denied bail by the Lucknow court.

Siddique Kappan, a Malayali journalist who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on September 9, will nonetheless be held in custody for the time being.

The Lucknow Sessions Court on Monday denied Kappan’s bail request in connection with a money laundering case brought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This is the latest setback for Kappan.

On October 6, 2020, Kappan was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Hathras Conspiracy investigation.

When the journalist was detained and imprisoned, he was in route to cover the Hatras rape-murder tragedy.

He was initially detained on suspicion of causing a disturbance. He was eventually arrested under the UAPA, however, on charges that he and his travelling companions had attempted to instigate unrest among local residents in response to the gangrape-murder case.