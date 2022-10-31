Indian Railways announces 2 special superfast trains

New Delhi: The Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 2 special superfast trains. These trains will be unreserved and pass through Itarsi, Jabalpur, and Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

These superfast trains will make 2 trips each between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Danapur. Another unreserved special train will operate between Pune to Danapur.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Danapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train will have 16 general coaches and 2 Seating and Luggage Rakes. The train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations from both the directions.