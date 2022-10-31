Martin Luther King Jr paid bills for her birth as her parents couldn’t afford it, reveals Julia Roberts

The late Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bills at the time of Julia Roberts’ birth because her parents were not financially secure and could not afford the expensive medical bills, the Hollywood actress said in a video that resurfaced on social media on her 55th birthday.

She is seen speaking with Gayle King in the now-viral video and stating that her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, forged close ties with Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr. while they were running an Atlanta theatre school.

Speaking to Gayle King, Roberts said, ‘One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids.’

‘My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over’, and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam,’ she added. And, as a gesture of appreciation for their kindness towards the couple, they decided to pay hospital bills for Roberts’ parents.

Gayle praised Julia’s parents’ decision as back then people didn’t see ‘little black children interacting with little white kids in acting school.’