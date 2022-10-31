Motorola launches new foldable smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: US-based consumer technology brand, Motorola launched its flagship foldable smartphone named ‘ Moto Razr 2022’. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the foldable phone is priced at 1,200 euros. The device is offered in Satin Black colour. Motorola has not yet made the availability date public.

The foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide module. Other features include a 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, eSIM + physical SIM slot, IP52 splash rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.