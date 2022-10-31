Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her ticket while anticipating her first trip to India in three years

One of the most accomplished actresses in Indian cinema is Priyanka Chopra, who is highly acclaimed. She is adored by countless film fans for having a commanding presence on screen and giving outstanding performances. For her devoted followers, she have some important news. After three hard years, The Desi Girl, who is residing in the US, is finally travelling to India. On social media, she expressed her pleasure about the same.

For the first time in three years, Priyanka, who is married to musician Nick Jonas, will visit India. Her trip here will be her first since the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsurprisingly, Priyanka is quite eager to get back HOME. She stated the same via a social media post.

Much to the joy of her admirers, the celebrity posted a picture of her ticket on Instagram stories.

The star is experiencing a busy time professionally. The last time we saw The Desi Girl was in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections from 2021. Although the action-thriller generated some excitement in India, it was a commercial flop. Additionally, critics were unimpressed. The majority of them thought it fell short of the expectations set by the franchise’s earlier instalments. James C. Strouse, who wrote and directed the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, is her coworker. It will probably be made available in 2023.