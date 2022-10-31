Rajkot BJP MP’s family lost 12 members in collapse of Morbi bridge

As many as twelve members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya’s family, a Rajkot-based BJP MP, also perished in the Morbi bridge disaster in Gujarat on Sunday night.

According to Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, who spoke to India Today TV ‘I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister’s family.’

‘NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out the search and rescue operations. All those who survived the mishap have been rescued and efforts are underway to recover the bodies of those in Machchhu river and rescue boats are also at the spot,’ the BJP MP said.

In Gujarat’s Morbi city, a century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river fell, killing up to 132 people, including women and children. On a war footing, five teams made up of the NDRF, Army, SDRF, and local government are conducting search and rescue operations.

The BJP MP responded when asked how permission was granted to open the bridge, ‘An investigation will be carried out to find out how this tragedy unfolded. Those found responsible will be punished. Among those dead are mostly women and children and locals and NGOs have also joined the rescue operations.’

‘More than 60 bodies were recovered, of which more are of children, women & elderly. The rest have been rescued; a NDRF rescue op is underway. We’re taking this matter very seriously, it’s very saddening,’ the minister said on Sunday.