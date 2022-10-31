Redmi launches 3 new smartphones: price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched 3 new smartphones in its Redmi Note series. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ were launched in China. 4GB RAM +128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 12 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,600). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs. 14,600), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300).

6GB RAM +128GB storage model of Redmi Note 12 Pro will cost CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) and the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,400). The smartphone variant with 8GB RAM+256GB storage costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700) and the top model with 12GB RAM +256GB storage is priced CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. All three smartphones are offered in Midnight Dark, Time Blue, and Mirror Porcelain White colours.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications: The dual SIM (nano) Redmi Note 12 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The Redmi Note 12 5G has a dual rear camera setup and a 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with Android-12-based MIUI 13 on top and sports a 6,67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G68 GPU. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 on-top and has a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display has support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, alongside up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.