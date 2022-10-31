Redmi launches Note 12 Discovery Edition: Price and features

Muimbai: Chinese smartphone brand Redmi launched Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition in China. The 8GB RAM +256GB storage model of Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,200). Can be pre-booked via Mi.com in China and will go on sale starting November 3. Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition are yet to be announced.

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, alongside 8GB LPDDR4X RAM as well as a Mali-G68 GPU. The device features 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of peak brightness. The display has support for DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and ultrasonic distance sensor. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 210W wired fast charging support.