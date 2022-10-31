Refugee Tamil from Sri Lanka returns Rs. 40,000 she found in Coimbatore

In the rehabilitation centre in Coimbatore, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee gave back the Rs 40,000 she found on the road Friday near the Sathyamangalam bus stop. 55-year-old refugee Rajesgwari found the package and the cash on the highway. She sought help from a Gokul, age 21, and brought the cash to the Sathyamangalam police station.

The police posted a message on WhatsApp requesting that anyone who lost money get in touch with the station with a claim and valid proof. Soon after, a man going by the name of Gunasingham contacted the police and reported that a friend of his named Joshuva, 61, who runs a candy store, had lost the money that Gunasingham had given him.

He required money for his pregnant daughter’s medical care. On Saturday, after gathering the information, the police gave Joshuva the cash. Rajeshwari and Gokul were also praised and honoured by the police for their honesty.