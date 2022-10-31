Rescue operations underway as bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapses, 141 killed

In Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday night, a cable bridge that was crossing the Machchhu river collapsed, killing up to 141 people. ‘Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations,’ G ujarat Information Department stated.

Rescue efforts for people who fell into the Machhu river have been ongoing all night long thanks to the five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). ‘The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations,’ said Major Gaurav, Indian Army.

One of the first people to notice the issue was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who immediately ordered the rapid mobilisation of teams for rescue operations. The injured were taken directly to Morbi civil hospital while a number of bodies were pulled from the river and transported for post-mortem investigation.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, hurried to Morbi after the incident to personally oversee the rescue efforts and medical support. He also promised an ex gratia of Rs. 4 lakh for the surviving family members of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the accident victims who needed financial support. The chief minister is probably going to set up camp in Morbi until the rescue efforts are completed.