Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark equity indices ended higher in the Indian share markets. The gains by HDFC Bank, HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 786.74 points or 1.31% to end at 60,746.59. NSE 50 climbed 225.40 points or 1.27% to settle at 18,012.20. All sectoral indices on NSE ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel . The top losers in the market were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and NTPC.