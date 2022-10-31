DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Oct 31, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Mumbai:  Domestic benchmark equity indices  ended higher in the Indian share markets. The gains by HDFC Bank, HDFC  twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries (RIL) supported the upward rally of the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex surged 786.74 points or 1.31% to end at 60,746.59. NSE 50 climbed 225.40 points or 1.27% to settle at 18,012.20.  All sectoral indices on NSE ended higher.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar 

The top gainers in the market were  UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel .  The top losers in the market were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and NTPC.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 31, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button