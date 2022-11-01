Aeroflot announces new flight from India

Moscow: Flag carrier of Russia, Aeroflot has launched new flight service from India. The airline will operate flight service connecting Goa with Moscow from November 2.The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A330 offering 28 seats in business class and 268 in economy class for the service. Aeroflot will operate flights on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from Moscow to Goa.

The airline currently operates its air services on the Moscow-Delhi-Moscow route twice a week with an Airbus A330 aircraft.

The Goa-Moscow route is another high-demand route between India and Russia. These flights will boost the recovering tourist market in both countries. Tourists from Russia make up the majority of visitors to Goa.