Govt announces Kerala Puraskarams 2022: MT honoured with Kerala Jyothi; 3 including Mammotty gets Kerala Prabha

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government announced the first awardees of the newly-established top state hounours- the Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha and Kerala Sree, on Monday.

Writer MT Vasudevan Nair will be honoured with the Kerala Jyothi award. Actor Mammotty, playwright and novelist Omchery N N Pillai, former civil servant T Madhava Menon are selected for Kerala Prabha, the second-highest honour. Kerala Sree award will be given to science writer and activist MP Parameswaran, biologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman, industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly and singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

Kerala established the state-level supreme award for distinguished personalities last year. The new award will follow the pattern of the Padma awards, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while announcing it. The winners of the ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ are finalised by the award committee members, based on the recommendations of the primary and secondary committees. It is said that three-level scrutiny was done before finalising the recipients.