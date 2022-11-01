Jailed Conman’s Letter To Delhi Lt. Governor Reignites the Fight Between AAP and BJP

Today, Arvind Kejriwal disregarded the astonishing allegations made by imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar that he paid the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) millions of rupees, including Rs 10 crore to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain as ‘protection money.’

The BJP, which referred to the AAP as a ‘party of deceit,’ grabbed the claims.

The claims, according to Mr. Kejriwal, are ‘false’ and intended to divert attention away from the Gujarat election and the Morbi bridge catastrophe, which claimed 135 lives on Sunday.

‘All of these charges are fictitious. They want to draw attention away from Morbi. In anticipation of the Gujarat election, they are in a panic. All these years, they were not required to take any action during elections. The BJP and the Congress collaborated closely. They are struggling now as a result of AAP. They’re so desperate that they’re hiring a con artist to spread untrue information on Satyendar Jain’ The AAP leader and chief minister of Delhi informed reporters.

Additionally, ‘they attempted to frame Manish Sisodia by accusing him of running a liquor scam.’

Later, Mr. Kejriwal sent a ‘warning’ to the media about the BJP.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused by the BJP of giving the AAP 60 crore rupees, including 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

The accusations are supported by a letter that Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in which he alleges that he was ‘severely harassed and threatened’ while imprisoned and that he was required to pay Satyendar Jain, who is also in Tihar Jail, ‘protection money.’

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been incarcerated since 2017 on suspicion of extorting money from well-known individuals.

This is the most recent incident in the bitter AAP-BJP conflict that has heated up in the weeks leading up to Gujarat’s upcoming elections.

Due to suspicions of money laundering, Satyendar Jain has been incarcerated since May.